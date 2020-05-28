MUI Affirms Obligations of Friday Prayers in the Covid-19 Controlled Area

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian spokesperson has explained the latest situation in handling the Covid-19 outbreak. With the parameter of 10 indicators, it is said that there are several regions that have been controlled.

Following up on that, Secretary of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) Fatwa Commission Asrorun Niam Sholeh asserted in a controlled area, Muslims have an obligation to carry out Friday prayers.

“With this condition, it means that there is no longer udzur syar’i (permission) who aborted Friday’s obligations. And therefore, based on the factual conditions described by competent and credible experts, Muslims in controlled areas are obliged to perform Friday prayers,”said Niam Sholeh to MINA on Thursday.

Moreover, he added the area had no transmission at all and was controlled from the beginning. There are 110 regencies and cities consisting of 87 mainland regions and 23 island territories which have not been positive cases of Covid-19.

According to MUI Fatwa No. 14 of 2020 which states “Under conditions of the spread of COVID-19 controlled, Muslims must hold Friday prayers and may hold worship activities that involve many people, such as pilgrims to pray five times/rawatib, Taraweeh prayers and Eid in mosques or other public places, as well as attending general recitals and majelis taklim while maintaining themselves not to be exposed to COVID-19 “.

“The government is obliged to facilitate the implementation of Muslim worship in controlled areas, which is marked by easing of social activities that impact the crowd, through relaxation,” he said.

For the implementation, Niam reminded Muslims to maintain health, live clean and healthy behaviors, bring their own prayer mats, and implement health protocols in order to be able to realize health and prevent transmission. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)