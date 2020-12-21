Muhammadiyah Delays Fajr Time by 8 Minutes

Yogyakarta, MINA – The Tarjih Council and the Muhammadiyah Central Leadership Tajdid agrees to delay the dawn time 8 minutes from the original time.

Mohamad Mas’udi, Secretary of the Tarjih Council and Tajdid of the Muhammadiyah Central Leadership, said that the discussion regarding the issue of dawn is a continuation of the findings of the Islamic Science Research Network (ISRN) UHAMKA, the Astronomy Center of Ahmad Dahlan University (Pastron UAD), and the Observatory for Falak Science, Muhammadiyah University of North Sumatra (OIF UMSU).

“Based on the findings of the three research institutes for astronomy and astronomy, Muhammadiyah concludes that the sun’s height at dawn at -20 degrees needs to be corrected and the Tarjih Council thinks -18 degrees is a more accurate number,” Mas’udi explained as quoted from Muhammadiyah.or.id.

With the two degrees of correction, continued Mas’udi, the current dawn time has been postponed by about 8 minutes, for example, at this time Fajr in Western Indonesia at 03.50, the start of the dawn time has been delayed to 03.58 minutes. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)