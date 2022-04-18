Muhammadiyah Criticizes Western Double Standards for Dealing with Israel and Ukraine War

Jakarta, MINA – The General Chairperson of PP Muhammadiyah, Prof. KH Haedar Nashir, responded to the barbaric actions of the Israeli army who again carried out aggression against the Palestinian people on Friday, April 15, 2022 before dawn at the Al Aqsa Mosque, Jerusalem.

Haedar flicked the attitude of the Western world who shouted loudly for the war in Ukraine, but remained silent and did not react to the Israeli aggression in Palestine.

Haedar also regretted the double standards of countries that have been promoting human rights, including institutions, and religious forums that promote peace are almost silent against Israeli attacks.

“Human rights institutions and activists around the world are almost mute. If there is an incident with small victims in a country, it is always easy to become a world issue as a violation of human rights, but this does not apply to Israel,” said Haedar in his statement on Sunday.

The World peace groups and religious forums are almost mute when it comes to Israel, as if all these physical attacks have become commonplace. The voice of anti-radicalism and anti-terrorism does not sound fierce when it comes to Zionist Israel’s super-radical and super-terror actions.

According to Haedar, this is the tragic irony of today’s globalized world. In fact, in fact, attack after attack by Israel against the territory and the Palestinian people is the same as attacking brutally and destroying world civilization.

“Because what is being attacked is humans, freedom, rights, and the existence of a nation that should enjoy its independence freely,” he added.

Haedar also asked about the consistency of major world countries and human rights institutions that still allow Israel to attack, invade, invade, and oppress other nations.

He also compared the events in Iraq in the era of Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait. According to him, at that time, European allied countries were quick to destroy Iraq until their fate is sad to this day.

Likewise, if there is an invasion or gross human rights violation in a country, many voices oppose and criticize. “But Israel is an exception. This is the misery and paralysis of modern world civilization today!”, he said.

In the pre-dawn attack carried out by Israel, at least 152 Palestinians were injured. This was done by Israeli security forces by firing rubber bullets, stun grenades, and hitting demonstrators with police batons at Palestinians at Al Aqsa Mosque. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)