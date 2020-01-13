Mount Taal Philippines Erupts, more than 6,000 Refugees Evacuated

Manila, MINA – Philippine authorities on Monday stated, it had evacuated more than 6,000 residents from the affected area after the Taal volcano in Batangas province, south of Manila erupted.

In addition, Manila authorities also closed offices and airport operations in the suspended areas, Philippine news agency, PNA reported.

Flights at Ninoy Aquino International Airport have been suspended until further notice.

More than 100 flights have been canceled due to the suspension of airport operations.

There are 6,346 villagers who have been evacuated since Sunday when Taal Volcano sent fire to air, accompanied by high rainfall reached to Manila.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology on Sunday issued a warning to residents that the eruption could occur within a few hours until tomorrow (Monday).

The community has been asked to remain calm and continue to monitor the situation and follow official notification from relevant government agencies.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte had previously ordered the authorities to take the steps necessary to immediately evacuate residents in the affected and danger zone. (T / P2/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)