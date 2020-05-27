Mosques in England Hope to Continue Making Call to Prayer

London, MINA – Many mosques in the United Kingdom have permission to make the call to prayer with loudspeakers during the month of Ramadan. An imam at one of the mosques in East London, Allama Sadiq Qureshi hopes to continue it even though Ramadan is over.

“We want this practice (call to prayer with loudspeakers) to continue in the future,” Qureshi said as quoted from Russia Today on Tuesday.

Qureshi hopes that at least he would be given permission to make the call to prayer once a day.

The local mosque association has also considered submitting an application for such permission to the council.

“Only one call to prayer during the day, namely during the midday prayer. (If permitted), it will be very good,” Qureshi said.

Secretary General of the Waltham Forest Islamic Association, Raja Ilyas, also hopes that the call to prayer can continue, or at least, only on Friday.

However, he did not want to force his wishes on the council or the local population.

Most mosques in the UK were banned from the call to prayer with loudspeakers.

However, some councils decided to relax the rules when the country adopted strict social rules in the midst of the pandemic Covid-19 virus outbreak.

Call to Prayer with speaker was spearheaded by Kensington and the Chelsea Council in London.

The initiative aims to help Muslims stay in touch with their places of worship during Ramadan when implementing quarantine territories in the UK. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)