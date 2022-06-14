Minister Retno Talks about War in Ukraine at the High-Level Dialouge Meeting in Prague

Prague, MINA – The Minister of Foreign Affairs (Menlu) talk about the war in Ukraine when she was the keynote speaker at the High Level Dialogue on the Indo-Pacific in Prague, Czech Republic.

“And in just 4 months, the war in Ukraine has caused broad geo-political and geo-economic impact on various countries, including in the Indo-Pacific region,” said Retno in a virtual press conference on Tuesday (June 14).

Retno said that what happened in Ukraine is just an example or a symptom of a serious problem that is being we are facing today, namely, the loss of mutual trust or a trust deficit, the existence of a zero-sum paradigm and the erosion of respect for international law.

In addition, the war in Ukraine actually opened up weaknesses in the architecture of the post-Cold War region, which was thick with containment approaches.

“This war also reminds us to be able to better manage potential conflicts in our region,” she said.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister emphasized that peace and stability cannot happen suddenly. This must continue to be pursued and developed.

To that end, it offers three formulas for realizing safety and security stability in the Indo-Pacific region during the High-Level Dialouge.

First, all parties must uphold the UN Charter and the law international. “Respect for the principle of sovereignty and territorial integrity must be consistently enforced, not selective if only deemed appropriate,” she said.

Second, the importance of creating inclusive regional architecture. “In ASEAN, as an example, we continue to try to build a collaboration paradigm as a guide in the formation of regional architecture,” she added.

The third thing is the importance of prioritizing concrete cooperation. “Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region cannot be built only based solely on a security policy approach,” said Retno.

The High Level Dialogue was also attended by ministerial level delegations from various countries, as well as by international organizations, businesses, think tanks and NGOs.

This time the Czech Republic is the host in order to welcom chairmanship in the European Union which will start next month or the second half of 2022. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)