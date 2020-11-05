Minister Prabowo Receives Visit of Danish Ambassador

Jakarta, MINA – The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto received an honorary visit from the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark to Indonesia Lars Bo Larsen on Tuesday, at the Ministry of Defense office, Jakarta.

Apart from introducing himself in connection with his new assignment as Danish Ambassador to Indonesia, the visit also aims to strengthen and enhance bilateral relations and cooperation between Indonesia and Denmark, according to a written statement received by MINA.

The Head of the Public Relations Bureau of the Secretariat General of the Defense Ministry Brigadier General I. E. Djoko Purwanto, explained that the meeting between Prabowo and the Danish Ambassador was a good opportunity for both parties to discuss increasing cooperation between the two countries, especially in the defense sector.

Prabowo expressed his welcome and duty in Indonesia to Lars Bo Larsen as the new Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark, and hoped that the cooperation between the two countries would continue to increase.

According to Prabowo, it is important to increase cooperation between Indonesia and Denmark, especially in the economic sector and cooperation in the defense industry which is mutually beneficial for the two countries.

“For this reason, it is hoped that in the future the two countries through the respective Ministry of Defense can sit together to discuss and discuss the defense cooperation agreement document, as a legal umbrella for efforts to increase cooperation in various fields, especially the defense industry,” he said.

Regarding defense industrial cooperation, the two countries have opportunities for joint development and production cooperation in the manufacture of warships to strengthen and meet the needs of the Indonesian Navy’s Alutsista. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)