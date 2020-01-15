Minister Mahfud, Edhy Meeting on the Warship in Natuna

Natuna, MINA – Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam) Mahfud MD paid a working visit to Natuna Regency, Riau Islands on Wednesday.

The arrival of Mahfud in the context of a limited meeting and reviewing the security situation after China’s fishing boats and coast guards entered the waters of North Natuna which is Indonesia’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Besides Mahfud, it was seen that Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Edhy Prabowo along with a number of deputies at the KKP participated in the occasion. They then held a meeting on the ship.

Based on CNNIndonesia report, the meeting was held on a Navy-owned warship, KRI Semarang, which sailed over the Strait of Lampa.

Before the meeting, Mahfud and Edhy had witnessed a fly pass for the Indonesian Air Force and a sailing pass from the bridge owned by the Navy, Bakamla, KKP, KPLP, to the Police that passed by the KRI Semarang.

To reporters, Mahfud conveyed that his visit to Natuna in order to follow President Joko Widodo’s instructions that there was no bargaining over Indonesian sovereignty.

Although there is no bargaining, Mahfud said that currently Indonesia is not in a condition to maintain sovereignty. He conveyed that Indonesia only maintained sovereign rights over the sea in EEZ.

“Therefore, the president’s instructions that the patrol volume be increased,” said Mahfud on the KRI Semarang, Lampa Strait, Riau Islands.

Mahfud was reluctant to assess whether patrol ships in Indonesia, especially in Natuna, were or were inadequate. He only said that he would meet with relevant ministries and Forkopimda to discuss this matter.

Not only patrolling, Mahfud said that Jokowi also requested the use of marine resources in ZEE Indonesia. So, he said the government would build many centers of economic activity in Natuna.

“By maintaining the security of our oceans,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)