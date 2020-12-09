Mahfud MD: Indonesia is A Laboratory of Pluralism and Tolerance

Riyadh, MINA – The Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam) Mahfud MD said Indonesia is a laboratory for pluralism and tolerance.

“Indonesia is the most effective laboratory for pluralism and tolerance in the world because it is a country with the largest Muslim population in the world and with a very complete range of religions and religious schools. All can live side by side,” said Mahfud when meeting with the Secretary General of Rabithah Alam Islami or World Moslem Leage (WML) Syech Abdul Karim Al Issa at his office, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, as quoted in his press release.

In the meeting which lasted for one and a half hours, both of them emphasized the need to apply the Islamic moderation insight (Wasathiyah Islam) among Muslims around the world.

Due to the fact that human beings in the world have different religions and beliefs, inclusivism is required in the life of the nation and state. Muslims are asked not to be trapped into an attitude of radical extremism or liberalism but to become a middle-way ummah who become agents of peace.

According to Mahfud, the concept of Wasathiyyah Islam is very suitable for Muslims in Indonesia because in Indonesia there are many religions and beliefs adhered to by its followers.

Meanwhile, Secretary General of Rabithah Alam Islami Abdul Karim Al-Issa expressed his pride in Indonesian Muslims because of their mainstreaming in Islamic wasathiyah.

“Some time ago, I visited Indonesia, inaugurated the Museum of the History of the Prophet Muhammad and lectured in various places.The Muslims there really reflect the awareness that humans are created differently but have the same degree in life together. Indonesian Muslims follow the Charter. The Medina that was made by the Prophet Muhammad himself, “said Abdul Karim.

The Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia and the Secretary General of Rabithah Alam Islami subsequently agreed to collaborate in preaching Islam with the Islamic Wasathiyyah insight through the networks owned by the Indonesian Ministry of Politics, Law and Security and Rabithah Alam Islami. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)