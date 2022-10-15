MER-C Indonesia Asks UK to Cancel Plan to Move Embassy

Jakarta, MINA – Chair of the Presidium of Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) Indonesia Sarbini Abdul Murad asks British Prime Minister Liz Truss to cancel the plan to move the British Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“We (MER-C) ask PM Liz Truss to reconsider and cancel the plan to move the British Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem,” Sarbini said.

According to him, their plan could undermine the agreement of a fair and respectful solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

“Britain should not complicate matters by doing something the international community would oppose,” he said.

He also said the plan would thwart the international community’s agreement to make East Jerusalem the capital of Palestine.

Sarbini further asked the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to approach and conduct diplomacy with the UK so the plan would be canceled.

The chairman also said that Indonesia could rally the support of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries.

“Indonesia can rally the OIC’s support to jointly fight so this illegal plan can be thwarted,” he said. (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)