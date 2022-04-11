MER-C Distribute 1000 Iftar Packages in Gaza during Ramadan

Select Language

Jakarta, MINA – Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C), a humanitarian social organization working in the field of medical emergencies, held a Ramadan sharing program in Gaza, Palestine.

As in previous years, MER-C, the annual Ramadan sharing program in Gaza, Palestine, has been running since 2011, “Alhamdulillah, it has been more than 11 years”.

For that, we again invite friends in Indonesia to set aside some of their sustenance to share happiness with our brothers and sisters there.

The aid packages that will be distributed include: 1000 Food Packages, 1000 Iftar Packages, 1000 Mini Packages for Children.

The aid will be distributed directly by MER-C Volunteers in Gaza. Support and donations for this program can be channeled through,

Gaza Humanitarian Trust Account
BCA, 686.033.5555
BSI, 700.290.5803
Bank Mandiri, 124,000,375,375.4
A. Medical Emergency Rescue Committee

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

