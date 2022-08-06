MER-C Condemns Israel’s Attack on the Gaza Strip

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian emergency medical organization, Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) condemned Israel’s latest attack on the Gaza Strip, which resulted in at least 10 civilian deaths as martyrs, including a 5-year-old child and a 23-year-old woman.

“If the escalation increases and the number of victims continues to grow, MER-C as a medical organization with experience working in Palestine will consider sending a team of medical volunteers to the Gaza Strip,” said Chairman of the MER-C Presidium, dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad on Saturday.

He also said that the Indonesian Hospital managed by MER-C as the largest hospital in northern Gaza was prepared to provide medical assistance for the victims.

MER-C also asked the UN Security Council to immediately hold a meeting so that the escalation does not spread.

“To the Indonesian government, together with the international community, we hope to immediately take steps to put pressure and pressure on Israel to stop the attack,” he said.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said 10 civilians, including a 5-year-old girl, a 23-year-old woman, and 75 other civilians were killed in the occupation attack. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)