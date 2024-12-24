MER-C Calls for Protection of Health Facilities in Gaza

Jakarta, MINA – The Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) on Tuesday called for the protection of health facilities amidst the ongoing siege and attacks on three hospitals in Northern Gaza that have been happening for more than 80 days.

On the morning of Saturday, December 21, 2024, the Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, received an evacuation order via loudspeaker instructing the transfer of patients to the Indonesian Hospital.

“We call for the preservation of the remaining healthcare infrastructure in Northern Gaza and strongly oppose the forcible displacement of the population from the region. We condemn all efforts by the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) to close hospitals and disrupt the healthcare system in Northern Gaza,” stated MER-C in a written statement.

MER-C Indonesia also urged the international community, world leaders, and the United Nations to take the following actions:

1. De-confliction and Functionality of Hospitals: Considering that the IOF has ordered the evacuation of patients from Kamal Adwan Hospital to the Indonesian Hospital, it is crucial that the Indonesian Hospital is de-conflicted, allowed to operate as a functioning hospital, and that humanitarian access is guaranteed to enable aid delivery.

2. Safe Passage for Patient Transfer: There must be a guarantee of safe passage for the transfer of patients from Kamal Adwan Hospital to the Indonesian Hospital.

3. Support for the Evacuation Process: The IOF must allow the Palestinian Ministry of Health and the international community to facilitate and support the patient evacuation process.

4. Maintaining the Functionality of Kamal Adwan Hospital as a Functional Medical Facility: Given the logistical and time constraints in transferring all patients from Kamal Adwan to the Indonesian Hospital, it is essential for Kamal Adwan Hospital to remain operational as a medical facility to continue providing care to patients until full evacuation can be completed.

5. Full Protection for Volunteers and Medical Teams: To ensure optimal medical aid delivery, it is critical to guarantee the safety and security of medical teams and volunteers as they carry out their duties.

Currently, the Indonesian Hospital has sufficient resources in terms of room availability to accommodate patients from Kamal Adwan Hospital. However, there are still several challenges, including the operation of only one functioning generator and insufficient supplies of water, food, and medical equipment. (T/RE1/P2)

