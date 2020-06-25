MER-C: Annexation of the West Bank Can Exacerbate Humanitarian Conditions

Jakarta, MINA – Chair of the Presidium of Medical Emergency Rescue – Committee (MER-C) dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad said Israel’s plan to annex the West Bank, Palestine, could worsen humanitarian conditions in the region.

According to dr. Sarbini, the West, East, and the Islamic world refused and condemned Israel. He asserted only the United States which support Israel’s annexation plan.

“We strongly condemn the annexation step because it is very dangerous for humanity. We as humanitarian agencies appreciate the AWG that responds to Israeli unilateral actions,” said dr. Sarbini in a press conference in Jakarta on Thursday (June 25).

The press conference is attended by a number of important figures, including Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia Zuhair Al Shun, former Director of LKBN Antara Dr. Aat Surya Syafaat, and AWG Chair Agus Sudarmadji.

In a press conference held by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) with the theme “Refusing Israel’s Annexation of Palestinian Land in the West Bank”, dr. Sarbini revealed, in the United States alone there was not one voice. The Democratic Party which is Trump’s opposition is very much against annexation.

“In America, the Democratic Party and the Republican Party are in conflict with each other. If the Republicans support annexation, the Democrats would strongly oppose the move,” he said.

dr. Sarbini also appreciated Indonesia’s response through Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi who immediately sent letters to 30 heads of state to reject annexation.

Recently, Indonesia also recently initiated a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) which was held virtually on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

“For too long, the Palestinian people have experienced injustice, human rights violations and a bad humanitarian situation. Israel’s annexation is a threat to the future of the Palestinian people,” said the Indonesian Foreign Minister, Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi, opening his firm statement at the open meeting.

In a meeting chaired by France as President of the UNSC in June 2020, Retno raised a question, “The choice is yours, whether to side with international law, or close your eyes and side on the other side that allows actions that are contrary to international law?”

As with the press release received by MINA, Thursday, there are at least three reasons given by Retno at the meeting why the international community had to reject Israel’s plans related to the annexation of the West Bank.

First, Israel’s formal annexation plan to the Palestinian territories is a violation of international law. Allowing annexation means setting a precedent in which territorial control by annexation is a legal act in international law.

Second, Israel’s formal annexation plan is a test of the credibility and legitimacy of the UN Security Council in the eyes of the international community. The UNSC must take swift steps in line with the UN Charter.

Third, annexation will damage the whole prospect of peace. Annexation will also create instability in the Region and the world. For this reason, there is an urgency for a credible peace process where all parties stand on equal footing. (TL/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)