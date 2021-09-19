MER-C: A Number of Medical Devices Arrived at Indonesian Hospital Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The humanitarian agency engaged in medical emergencies, Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C), added a number of medical devices to fill the two additional floors of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza.

“Several medical devices have arrived at the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza since on Thursday, August 19,” said Site Manager for the Construction of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, Ir. Edy Wahyudi to MINA, Saturday Sept 8.

Edy said, for the medical equipment that had arrived is the Medical and Office Furniture Pack, imported from Turkey and China; including 12 units of Instrument Cabinet, 12 units of Pharmacy Cabinet, 12 units of Linen Cabinet, 2 units of Instrument Cabinet for Endoscope, 6 units Trolley Instruments, 6 units of Laundry Trolley, 10 units of Medicine Trolley, and 120 units of Table bedside.

Meanwhile, for medical equipment packs, Edy said, specially imported from China and Japan, including; Bed Transfer 7 units, Ant Decubitus Mattress 22 units, Infusion Pump 22 units.

“We also bring in from Korea and Italy; Syringe Pump 32 units, Pulse Oximeter portable 12 units, Suction Pump Portable 10 units,” said Edy.

However, according to Edy, there are still many medical equipment at the Second Phase of the Indonesian Hospital that has not arrived or entered Gaza, Palestine.

“The percentage of additional medical equipment arrivals at the Gaza Indonesia Hospital in phase two, namely, Medical Office Furniture Packages 66.67 percent, Medical Equipment Packages 30.43 percent, ICCU Equipment Packages and Endoscopy Equipment Packages is still 0 percent,” said Edy.

The Indonesian Hospital in Gaza was built on the initiation of the Humanitarian Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) in collaboration with the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School network. (L/R6/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)