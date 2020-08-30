MAPIM Condemns Al-Quran Burning Action in Sweden

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations ( MAPIM ) condemned the burning of the Al-Quran in Sweden by some right-wing extremists in Malmo City.

“We condemn in the strongest term the burning of a Quran by members of Danish Far-right Party, Stram Kurs, in the Rosengard neighbourhood of Malmo, Sweden, on August 28, 2020,” MAPIM said in a written statement received by MINA on Sunday.

MAPIM also condemned the party’s leader, Rasmus Paludan, known for his anti-Muslim rhetoric, who will attend the rally in Malmo City. His hate campaign must be rejected and stopped.

“The Swedish government should not tolerate dangerous behavior such as degrading religion by extremist groups,” the statement added.

MAPIM warned such actions would spark a wide response from Muslims globally.

MAPIM called for a strong response from all religious heads in Europe to stop the anti-religion campaign.

“They must embrace interfaith harmony and not yield to the voices of intimidation. Democracy and freedom cannot be an excuse for accepting such extremist acts defeating the meaning of civilized society. Such acts of extreme hatred cannot be accepted and condoned,” they concluded.

Riots broke out in the city of Malmo, southern Sweden after 300 people staged an anti-Islamic protest that resulted in burning the holy Koran.

Protesters threw stones at police and burned tires on Malmo’s streets.

Protest came after Rasmus Paludan, leader of Denmark’s far-right political party Hard Line, was denied permission to hold a meeting in the city of Malmo and was stopped at the Swedish border.

Rasmus himself has been banned from entering Sweden for two years. (R / R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)