Many Coronavirus Patients Healed in Indonesian Persahabatan Hospital

Jakarta, MINA – Since becoming a referral hospital for Covid-19 treatment, many positive patients who have been declared cured have been treated at Persahabatan Hospital. Recorded until Thursday, March 26, 2020 noon, there have been 15 patients who recovered and may return to their respective families.

“Until now, there have been 15 patients we were able to treat and declared cured,” Director of Persahabatan Hospital Rita Rogayah said, as quoted from VIVAnews.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 patients have been isolated at Persahabatan Hospital continued to decrease. Currently, the Hospital treats 37 patients, 17 of them are positive and 20 are under surveillance.

“At present, there are 37 patients in Persahabatan Hospital. 17 patients are positive and 20 patients are under surveillance. Later if there is the latest information will be notified again,” said Rita.

She also explained that Persahabatan Hospital was also treating 3 pediatric patients. In addition, Rita also explained that on March 24, 2020, two patients were declared dead at RSUP Persahabatan. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)