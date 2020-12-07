Manama Dialogue Promotes Regional Stability

Amman, MINA – The Middle East Foreign Ministers at the Manama Dialogue International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) in the capital of Bahrain on Sunday pushed for regional stability.

Among other things, Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi stated that Jordan has been paying attention to the Abrahamic Treaty recently and that in Jordan’s view, “success is very much dependent on what Israel does next.” Quds Press reports.

Israel and normalization with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates are the focal points of discussion for the Middle East foreign ministers attending the IISS which took place from 4-6 December.

Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatig bin Rashid al-Zayani said that for too long the Middle East had been seen globally as a “problem area.” Because it is important to change that perception, he said.

Al-Zayani was in Israel in mid-November for an official visit following normalization with Israel.

Oman has also pushed for more Israeli acceptance. This attitude came after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a visit to Oman some time ago. However, Oman also works closely with Iran, which makes it attractive.

Meanwhile, Kuwait is pushing to end the Gulf crisis between Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) said it was continuing normalization because it wanted to prevent annexation to see progress on the Palestinian issue.

The IISS Manama Dialogue is an important forum for bringing together Middle Eastern officials, diplomats and opinion makers, to discuss global and regional issues.

Including attending the meeting of delegates from Israel and the United States. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)