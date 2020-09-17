Abbas: Only Israeli Withdrawal to Bring Peace

Ramallah, MINA – Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas said only Israel withdrawal from the occupied territories will be bring peace to the Middle East.

Abbas statement was said after the signing the normalization of Israel with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in Washington on Tuesday.

“Peace, security, and stability will not be achieved in the region until the Israel occupation ends,” he said, Nahar Net reported on Wednesday.

Palestiniane condemns the normalization and called it a “betrayal” of their struggle.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain chose to normalization relations with Israel. The decision was facilitated by the United States (US).

The peace decision was allegedly due to the dependence of the two countries with America. It is known that the US supplies weapons, military technology, intelligence to the UAE and Bahrain. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)