Manama Dialogue, Indonesia Reaffirms Support for Palestine

Manama, MINA – The Indonesian Minister of Defense, Prabowo Subianto, reiterated Indonesia’s attitude and commitment to the struggle of the Palestinian people.

It was stated at the 17th International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Manama Dialogue 2021 forum on Saturday.

“Indonesia supports a peaceful resolution that includes a two-state solution for Palestine and Indonesia is willing to do everything we can to increase the prospects for that solution,” Prabowo said.

In the Indonesian constitution, all forms of colonialism in the world must be abolished because they are not in accordance with the principles of humanity and justice. That is the spirit of Indonesia to continue to fight to defend the nation that is still colonized, including Palestine.

Furthermore, Prabowo added, in an effort to achieve world peace, Indonesia actively participates in eradicating global terrorism. “We monitor it very closely, and we maintain good relations with our partners in the Middle East in the counterterrorism sector. In general, we continue to monitor regional security complications,” he said.

During the event, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto met with United States Defense Minister Lloyd James Austin.

The former Danjen Kopassus gave a souvenir in the form of a kris to his colleague from Uncle Sam.

‘Today, I had the honor of meeting the United States Secretary of Defense, Lloyd James Austin in Bahrain, during the 2021 IISS Manama Dialogue, the 17th Regional Security Summit,” Prabowo wrote in his photo caption. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)