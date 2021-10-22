Malaysia Reaffirms Reject Normalization of Relations with Israel

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – Malaysia denies and refuses to join the controversial Abraham Accords and normalize relations with the Israeli government.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said the government firmly rejected the statements reportedly made by an Israeli official during a recent interview with Erem News on Monday, claiming that Malaysia is likely to join the Abraham Accords.

“Malaysia supports our unwavering commitment to support the Palestinian cause and their struggle against Israel’s continued illegal occupation and systematic oppression,” Saifuddin said in an official statement on Wednesday.

For decades, he continued, the Palestinian people have suffered from discriminatory policies, denial of human rights, harsh living conditions and the confiscation of their land and property.

“These and other inhumane acts committed by Israel, the occupying power; against Palestine is tantamount to the crime of apartheid and is clearly inconsistent with efforts for peace and peaceful co-existence in the region,” he said.

Saifuddin added Malaysia will continue to actively support the Palestinian agenda bilaterally, as well as in various regional and international efforts to realize the freedom and independence of a Palestinian state.

“Malaysia’s continued support for the Palestinian cause is also an acknowledgment of the aspirations of a new generation of Palestinian fighters and activists. Malaysia will also continue to provide political and moral support, as well as humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people bilaterally and through international organizations such as the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), as well as facilitating the work of Malaysian civil society organizations,” he concluded.

On Monday, Abu Dhabi-based Erem News reported an Israeli minister as saying that Qatar, Tunisia, Oman and Malaysia are likely to join the Abraham Agreement after the administration of US President Joe Biden expressed interest in building on the Abraham Agreement by allowing Israel to normalize diplomatic relations with the Uni Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.

The Abraham deal signed on August 13 last year is a joint statement between Israel, the US and the United Arab Emirates under President Donald Trump’s administration.

On October 13, Turkish news portal Daily Sabah reported that Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Abdulrahman Al Thani ruled out that the Arab-Israeli normalization agreement would contribute to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian crisis.

