Malaysia Ready to Cooperate with Indonesia on UN Peacekeepers in Gaza

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday expressed readiness to cooperate with Indonesia in sending peacekeeping forces to the Gaza Strip if it is authorized by the UN.

As reported by Anadolu Agency, Anwar spoke to Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto and discussed a range of issues including Gaza, where Israel has killed nearly 38,000 Palestinians since last October and created a humanitarian catastrophe.

“In the three-minute phone conversation, we exchanged views on current issues, including Prabowo’s role in representing Indonesia on the international stage lately and his efforts in promoting regional and global vision, collaboration, and peace,” the Malaysian premier said on X.

“I also welcomed the idea of cooperation in the Malaysia-Indonesia international peacekeeping mission and the possibility of expanding this collaboration to the ASEAN regional level.”

He said he expressed gratitude for the “high-risk surgery” Subianto recently underwent on his left leg and prayed for his speedy recovery.

Last month, the Indonesian defense forces commander said in case of a mandate from the UN, Jakarta would be preparing a peacekeeping brigade of 1,212 personnel for deployment in the Palestinian enclave. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)