Makkah’s Grand Mosque Ready to Savely Receive Hajj Pligrims

Jeddah, MINA – Final health and safety preparations have been made to receive Hajj pilgrims in Makkah in line with precautionary measures aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Mobile clinics, single-use Zamzam water bottles, and controls on movement have been put in place by Saudi authorities,Arab News reported.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has designed and installed pathways to direct the flow of worshippers in the Grand Mosque and ensure commitment to social-distancing measures.

It has also allocated specific entrance and exit doors to prevent crowding and provide for the smooth movement of pilgrims.

The safety plan was drawn up in collaboration between the presidency, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, and security authorities.

The presidency has also raised the production capacity of Zamzam water bottles to distribute to pilgrims. The bottles are sanitized, secured, and produced for single use.

Water coolers and reusable bottles have been banned for health reasons and instead the presidency will hand out a certain number of Zamzam water bottles to each pilgrim.

In continuation of efforts to ensure a safe Hajj season, the Saudi Health Ministry will provide a mobile clinic on a bus to accompany pilgrims as they travel across the holy sites throughout the different stages of Hajj.

There will be five mobile clinics equipped with all necessary medical equipment and accompanied by a qualified health team, a general physician for the initial examination of patients, a dental clinic, and a laboratory.

The clinics are kitted out to take samples and test them, do X-rays, and provide medication to patients.

Meanwhile, among the limited number of pilgrims performing Hajj this year, was Mohammed Jamal, a Saudi-born Eritrean pilgrim, and his wife Heba.

He said, “I’m very glad to be chosen to perform Hajj this year. Everything has been facilitated for us since we first arrived in Makkah.”(T/R3/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)