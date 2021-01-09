Mai Alkaila: No Set Date for the Arrival of the Coronavirus Vaccine in Palestine

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Minister of Health Mai Alkaila said on Saturday that there is still no set date for the arrival of the coronavirus vaccine in Palestine, WAFA reported.

She told WAFA in a telephone interview that she, nevertheless, expects the vaccine to arrive in the first quarter of this year, explaining that her ministry has contacted four vaccine producer companies and that the amount to be delivered will cover 70 percent of the Palestinian people in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, while the World Health Organization will provide vaccines for 20 percent of the population.

Alkaila said that there is a decline in the number of positive corona cases in Palestine, but that the measures taken to contain the disease will continue for the time being as her ministry will decide in the coming days whether or not to recommend continuing with the night and weekend lockdown.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)