Mae_C Organize Women’s Empowerment for Libertation of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jakarta, MINA – Center for Information, Empowerment and Optimizing the Role of Women in the Liberation of Baitul Maqdis (Al-Aqsa) and Palestine, Maemunah Center (Mae_C) to hold training education regarding Palestine and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Chairperson of Mae_C, Fitria Mukti Asih told MINA on Monday, the agency continues to actively organize women’s empowerment activities in all possible fields to liberate Palestine and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“This is part of the future plan, namely educating women regarding Palestine and Al-Aqsa,” said Fitria.

Another thing that will be developed is the economic empowerment of women to support the internal economic strength of the household and the Palestinian struggle.

Mae_C’s activities, she added, so far that have been carried out include sending aid to Palestine in the form of winter clothing and supplies (winter aid), Ramadan and Qurban donations, and aid for residents of the Gaza Strip affected by the war.

During this pandemic restriction, this humanitarian agency utilizes the @maemunahcenter social media accounts on YouTube, Instagram, FB fanpage, telegram, twitter, and TikTok.

The meeting activities were still limited and with the Covid-19 health protocol, such as meetings in West Java, Central Java, Lampung and Jambi.

Muslims can send their humanitarian assistance related to Al-Aqsa and Palestine through maemunahcenter, Bank Syariah Mandiri (BSM) Bank Code (451) Account Number: 745-778899-6, Al Aqsa Haqquna Foundation, Contact Person to 085-681-26-687 (Mrs. Lia). (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)