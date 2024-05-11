M 5.2 Earthquake Rocks Lumajang, East Java

Lumajang, MINA – An earthquake of magnitude (M) 5.2 rocked the Lumajang area, East Java. The earthquake was felt in the Blitar and Pacitan areas.

The official website of the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) on Saturday reported that the epicenter of the earthquake was at sea 112 km southwest of Lumajang.

The earthquake occurred at 02.34 WIB with coordinates 9.13 South Latitude, 113.06 East Longitude with a depth of 10 km. There have been no reports of damage, BMKG urges the public to remain calm.

The earthquake was felt on the MMI II-III scale in Jember, scale II in Kepajen, Pacitan and Blitar. MMI II scale means that vibrations are felt by several people, light objects sway, especially those that are hanging.

Meanwhile, the MMI II scale means that vibrations are felt significantly in the house. It felt a vibration as if a heavy vehicle was passing by.

However, BMKG has not reported in detail regarding the triggers and impacts caused to society by the earthquake.

Therefore, the public is advised to remain calm and not be influenced by issues whose truth cannot be justified, until the results of a comprehensive analysis of the incident are reported by the BMKG. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)