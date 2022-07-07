LPPOM MUI Holds Halal Award 2022

Bogor, MINA- The Institute for the Study of Food, Drugs, and Cosmetics of the Indonesian Ulema Council (LPPOM MUI) held the 2022 Halal Award which was attended by many companies in Indonesia.

The Halal Award was held on Thursday (July 7) at the IPB International Convention Center, Bogor, with three nominations namely Best of HAS Implementation, Best of New Halal Certified Comer, and Favorite Halal Brand.

The three nominations were given to 17 cosmetic, manufacturing, and food-beverage companies.

The President Director of LPPOM MUI Muti Arintawati said this award event was a form of appreciation from LPPOM MUI to all halal-certified companies from LPPOM MUI.

A number of companies that won the award have implemented very well the Halal Assurance System (SJH) or currently known as the Halal Product Assurance System (SJPH).

“We thank you for the company’s cooperation and commitment in the implementation of halal certification, both those who are just starting a collaboration or those who have been working together for a long time. This gives a lot of color in the journey of halal certification to this day,” said Muti.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the MUI for Sharia and Halal Economics KH Sholahuddin Al Aiyub said the industry is an important pillar in halal issues. Industry awareness will encourage the fulfillment of halal needs.

“This event motivates the company’s compliance with halal values, especially in the aspect of certification. By applying the halal principle, it will increase goodness and the industry will continue to grow, because this is part of the blessing,” said Aiyub who also serves as Chair of the LPPOM MUI Supervisory Board.

The chairman of the Indonesia Halal Lifestyle Center, Sapta Nirwandar, explained that the award is a development of brand value that has an effect on marketing and promotion.

“Hopefully, entrepreneurs, employees, and the community will continue to support this event to motivate that halal certification is important and provide comfort for all elements,” he said.

Previously, the Ministry of Trade had also asked MSMEs to meet domestic needs in order to be able to sell products to international markets.

The Director for the Use and Marketing of Domestic Products at the Ministry of Trade, Ida Rustini, said that after the products or needs of the domestic market were met, the Ministry of Trade would help MSMEs to export.

“We are a very sexy market, people are looking at us. Why did we export before, while other people were competing to sell in Indonesia. But if domestic needs have been met, okay, we will help export and be assisted by all ministries and institutions,” said Ida.

The provision of halal certification to ensure that the raw material of the product does not contain non-halal animal products. Not only food and drinks must have a halal label, buy also currently goods such as refrigerators have been marked with a halal label. (T/RE1)

Miraj News Agency (MINA)