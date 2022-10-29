Launching for  Indonesia-Pakistan Book in Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – A book entitled Indonesia-Pakistan: Solidaritas Muslim, Diplomasi Budaya dan Perhatian Isu Kashmir (Indonesia-Pakistan Bilateral Relations: Muslim Solidarity, Cultural Diplomacy and Strategic Attention to the Kashmir Issue) was launched at the Solidarity Kashmir Exhibition at the Pakistan Embassy in Jakarta.

“This book was written to reunite the brotherhood of Indonesia and Pakistan,” said the author of the book Faradesiva Angger, S.IP in Jakarta on Thursday.

The book launch was carried out by Pakistan’s Ambassador Mohammad Hassan.

Fardan, her nickname, said that this book is about the bilateral relations between Indonesia and Pakistan which are divided by the presidency and this book also contains issues of common concern, namely Jammu & Kashmir.

“We also discussed the issue of Jammu Kashmir, and our views as Indonesian people on the issue. In addition, we provide opinions on various resolutions that Pakistan has achieved, and what actions Indonesia can take on this issue,” he said.

She hope that the book can reach a wider Indonesian society.

“We made this book in Indonesian so that it can reach a wider community, especially for the younger generation so that the issue of Jammu and Kashmir can get more exposure and open up new discussion spaces related to the issue of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

The book entitled “Indonesia-Pakistan Bilateral Relations: Muslim Solidarity, Cultural Diplomacy and Strategic Concern for Kashmir Issues” is a book by Yasmi Adriansyah, PhD, and Faradesiva Angger, S.IP and editor Ramdhan Muhaimin, M.Soc.Sc.

Faradesiva Angger is an alumnus of Al-Azhar University Indonesia in 2019. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science in the field of International Relations at Al-Azhar University and graduated with cum laude predicate and he also received the best thesis award.

In addition, he also won first place in the Call for Essay Competition “My View on Kashmir Problem and How the World Should Resolve it” held by the Pakistan Embassy Jakarta, 2020. (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)