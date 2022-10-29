Kuwait Reinstates Support for Palestine at UNSC

New York, MINA – The State of Kuwait has once again reaffirmed its support for the just cause of Palestine and regional peace as a strategic option, WAFA reported.

Speaking during a debate on the Middle East at the UN Security Council, Counselor Faisal Ghazi Al-Enezi, the Deputy Representative of Kuwait to the UN, affirmed his country’s support for the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people to attain their just rights.

Al-Enezi underscored the unwavering Kuwaiti stance towards the issue of Palestine that is based on agreed-upon references, namely the relevant UNSC resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Al-Enezi decried recurring raids and brutal attacks by the occupation Israeli forces on Palestinian towns and cities in the West Bank, as well as provocative incursions by Israeli settlers into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)