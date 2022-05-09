Kuwait Opens Vacancies for Contract Teachers from Palestine and Jordan

Kuwait City, MINA – The Kuwaiti Ministry of Education announced the opening of contract vacancies for male and female teachers of Palestinian and Jordanian nationality, for the 2022-2023 academic year, Quds Press reported it on Sunday.

The ministry stated, on its Twitter page, “applications to work in educational bodies in the country’s schools are limited to those with university qualifications.”

The ministry identified seven scientific specializations for Palestinian applicants, namely English, science, physics, geology, biology, chemistry, and mathematics. In addition to the French language specialization for Jordanian applicants.

The ministry also stipulates that those who wish to work for it, should not be more than 45 years old. They must also have three years of experience for those with non-educational qualifications, and two years for those with educational qualifications. Except for holders of doctoral and master’s degrees, with at least very good grades.

The ministry points out that the submission of applications is available electronically on its website, within a period of one month. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)