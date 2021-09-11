A Palestinian Teacher Included on the list of 50 Best Teachers in the World

Hebron, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Education announced that Nesreen Qutainah, a science and mathematics teacher at the Primary School for Girls Dora in the occupied West Bank city of Al-Khalil (Hebron) is included on the list for this year’s World 50 Best Teachers Award and received the prize $1 million (£723,000).

The Varkey Foundation 2021 Global Teacher Awards in partnership with UNESCO has been held for the seventh year that it was established to honor outstanding teachers around the world, MEMO reported.

Qutainah told organizers that the coronavirus pandemic presented a huge challenge to her students’ education. However, she doesn’t let this be a barrier and creates videos to teach online for those with access to computers and social media. As for those without internet access, she prepared a booklet full of interactive activities and educational cartoons.

“I try to enlighten my mind, because you will then bring someone back to life,” she explained.

She also said no to stereotypes and yes to creativity. “These are the principles that underlie teaching and learning,” he said.

According to her, learning through play is the key to his approach, especially since many students have difficulty in math and do not like school. She asks children to compose stories based on what they have learned in science or sing songs about mathematics, for example.

“If we want to rebuild a better world after Covid-19, we must prioritize providing quality education to every child from birth,” she said.

“The next generation, with teachers as their guides, will take care of the future for all of us.”

Qutainah is an internationally certified trainer with Microsoft who named her an Innovative Teacher and trains educators from other Arab countries on the use of technology.

In 2019, she was named the Best Teacher in Palestine. Last year he received the Palestine Achievement and Excellence Award for Supporting Education.

The Palestinian Minister of Education, Marwan Awartani, congratulated Nesreen Qutainah for this achievement, despite the obstacles faced by Palestinian teachers due to the Israeli occupation and the coronavirus pandemic.

This global teacher award was created to honor outstanding teachers who have made outstanding contributions to their profession, as well as highlight the stories of “hero” teachers who have changed the lives of young people.

The short list will be narrowed down in October with the overall winner announced at the awards ceremony in Paris in November.

Previously, another Palestinian teacher, Hanan Al-Hroub also won the best teacher award in 2016. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)