Palestinian Teacher Teachaes Children in Tent Classroom amid Gaza Ruins

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian teacher Esra Ebu Mustafa teaches children in a makeshift “tent school” set up on the ruins of her home in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.

Her home was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has continued its ground, air, and sea attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has been under blockade since 2006.

The attacks have resulted in the deaths of at least 40,972 Palestinians, including 16,715 children and 11,308 women, with 94,761 injured.

Thousands remain buried under rubble, while civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and educational institutions, has been targeted.

According to a statement by Gaza’s Media Office on August 26, the ongoing attacks have completely destroyed 122 schools and universities, and partially damaged 334.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) reported that 200 schools have been closed since the attacks began.

“More than 600,000 children there are deeply traumatized, living in the rubble. They continue to be deprived of learning schooling,” UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said on Sept. 2.

“The longer children stay out of school, the higher the risk of a lost generation, fueling resentment & extremism,” he also warned.

Volunteer educator shows school is more than just four walls

Despite intense bombardment and blockade, a handful of volunteer teachers in Gaza are striving to connect children with education. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)