Kuwait Foundation Signs Agreement on Rehabilitation of 50 Housing Units in Gaza

Kuwait City, MINA – The Kuwait International Charity Foundation signed an agreement with the United Nations Human Settlements Program (Habitat) to rehabilitate 50 housing units in the Gaza Strip.

The aid aims to restore houses destroyed by Israel’s aggression in the Gaza Strip. Quds Press reported on Thursday.

Bader Al-Sumait, director general of the foundation said the project was approved by his organization in response to the suffering of Gaza Strip residents from the unjust blockade of 15 years.

On the sidelines of signing the agreement, Al-Sumait pointed to the “urgent need to protect Palestinian families living in the open and in the ruins of their damaged homes, as a result of repeated violations of the Israeli occupation.”

The director of the United Nations Human Settlements Program for the Arabian Gulf region in Kuwait, Amira Al-Hassan, said that Kuwait’s reconstruction program has spread to all corners of the earth.

“This project contributes to creating new job opportunities, returning refugees from the Gaza Strip, and returning them to their normal lives,” he said.

Irfan Ali, Regional Representative of Arab Countries for the UN program, said in a video speech, this project is one of the priority projects in the Gaza Strip, especially after the May 2002 war, which resulted in many casualties.

The Kuwait-based International Islamic Charitable Organization is an independent charitable organization, founded in 1984, and providing humanitarian services to the needy around the world. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)