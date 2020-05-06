King Salman Affirms Full Support for Palestinian Struggle

Riyadh, MINA – The Cabinet of Government of Saudi Arabia led directly by King Salman held a virtual meeting on Tuesday, reaffirming full support for the Palestinian struggle.

On that occasion King Salman also gave a briefing on the outcome of an extraordinary meeting of the Arab League Council at the level of the foreign minister, whose contents condemned the Israeli occupation authority’s plan to annex the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Kingdom stated Palestine is a major problem for Arabs and Muslims, and the first priority for the Kingdom. Thus quoted from Saudi Gazette on Wednesday, May 6.

It was stated, Saudi Arabia always condemned all efforts to occupy the Palestinian territories and stood firm on the side of the Palestinian people to support their hopes and aspirations of establishing an independent state on 1967 land, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Cabinet also discussed health reports and preventive measures taken to deal with the coronavirus in view of local and international developments.

The discussion also mentioned the level of preparedness and future plans to maintain public health and limit the impact of the pandemic at all levels.

The meeting also reviewed the survey results in a number of districts to identify disease points to help prevent their spread.

The Cabinet praised the hard and respectable efforts made by government agencies, committees and task teams to combat the coronavirus. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)