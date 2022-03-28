King Abdullah of Jordan Arrives in Ramallah for A Meeting with President Abbas

Select Language

Photo Source: Arab Business

Ramallah, MINA – Jordan’s King Abdullah II arrived in Ramallah today, Monday for a meeting with President Mahmoud Abbas. He was accompanied by Crown Prince Al-Hussein Bin Abdullah II.

According to Wafa, President Abbas received the King upon the landing of his helicopter in the Muqata in Ramallah, after which the Jordanian guest inspected the honor guard.

The visit is a continuation of the coordination and consultation between President Abbas and King Abdullah II to face the challenges on many issues of concern to the two countries. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

