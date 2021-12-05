Khaled Meshaal to MINA: Indonesia is at the Forefront of Those Who Support Palestinian Cause

In an interview with MINA News Agency, the head of Hamas’ political bureau abroad, “Khaled Meshaal,” confirmed that Indonesia, although far away, is close to the heart of the Palestinian issue.

The interview was conducted on the sidelines of the the Twelfth Conference of Pioneers of Jerusalem, entitled “Normalization with whom?” Was organized by the efforts of a number of anti-Zionist activists from the activists’ gathering and non-governmental organizations in support of the liberation of Jerusalem. It will be held in Arabic and English within the “Pioneers of Jerusalem” conference in Istanbul on December 5-1, 2021 to commemorate the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People and to celebrate the Palestinian resistance that proved itself in the Battle of the Sword of Jerusalem as well as the Palestinian people in Jerusalem and all Palestinian lands.

During the conference, everyone condemned the recent crimes of the Zionist entity against Palestinian children and women, the bombing of residential buildings, and the demolition of Palestinian homes to build illegal settlement, which are a clear violation not only against the Palestinian cause, but against human and moral principles.

In this regard, MINA News Agency conducted an interview with Khaled Meshaal, head of the Hamas political bureau abroad.

Follow the interview below:

MINA: How do you see some Arab and Islamic countries normalization with Israel to achieve security and economic interests?

Normalization with the Zionist entity is considered a major crime but more than one crime, including a crime against Palestine and its people and the Palestinian resistance, and the second is that it aids the occupation and the Zionists, which are the enemies of our nation. Normalization will lead the normalizing countries to endless destruction, because Israeli occupation is part of this long conflict.

Khaled: Some think that the Zionist entity can help them. I assure you that everyone who normalizes with the Israeli entity is like someone who drinks from sea water and does not get satiated, however, his thirst increases.

Allah does not give the victory to people by going to His enemies, as He said in His Holy Quran: In the Name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful: “Do not be inclined towards the unjust ones lest you will be afflicted by the hell fire. Besides God, no one can be your protector nor will anyone be able to help you.” This is God’s promise and his warning to the normalizing.

MINA: There are non-governmental organizations participating in the conferences, and there are non-governmental organizations from Indonesia that participated in this conference. How do you see the role of these organizations in defending the Palestinian cause and Al-Aqsa Mosque?

Khaled: This conference is about building the institutions of the nation, including scholars, organizations, charitable institutions and all civil forces in the Islamic society. This is a great nation. There is a great effort made by the regimes and peoples with their characters, leaders, energies, parties, bodies and organizations.

We are proud of this participation, and we can’t deny that. We need the position of the regimes and governments; this is their historical responsibility. We also need the efforts of all peoples, and everyone that we will meet in the battle to liberate Palestine, so soon.

We thank all the organizations participated in this conference, which has a great impact, and you know that the first efforts to break the siege on Gaza started from popular movements, as well as interaction with what is happening in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

We are waging a battle against the Zionist entity on all official and popular fronts, jihadist, military, political and public, as well as at the level of international forums, prosecuting the Zionist entity and documenting the crimes it commits and punishing it for these crimes. With God willing, all these blessed efforts meet for the great goal.

MINA: What is your impression of the role of Indonesia in defending the Palestinian cause?

Khaled: Indonesia, although far away, is close to the heart of the issue, and it is the largest country in terms of population, and we expect good from it. Indonesia has a respectable, authentic and religious people. We have seen this on many occasions, and we hope that Indonesia is officially governmental and popular at the forefront of those who support the right of Palestine. (W/RA1/KG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)