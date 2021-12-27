Kazakhstan to Send Hundreds of Tons of Aid to Afghanistan

Nur Sultan, MINA – Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister Bakhyt Sultanov said on Sunday 155 tons of aid worth USD1.9 million consisting of food and medicine would be sent to Afghanistan in the coming days.

Kazakhstan expressed support for UN activities to help Afghanistan overcome its dire humanitarian crisis.

As quoted from Anadolu Agency, Bakhyt Sultanov paid a working visit to the Afghan capital Kabul to meet with officials from the Taliban government.

“Kazakhstan is interested in maintaining and improving trade relations between the two countries.The bilateral trade volume in the January-October period reached USD345.9 million, down 27.5 percent compared to the same period last year,” he said.

The agreement to supply pasta and flour among other products to Afghanistan was signed at the Kazakh-Afghan Business Forum organized as part of the visit, while the Kazakh delegation said the country was also ready to export fruit and vegetables to Afghanistan. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)