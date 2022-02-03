Kashmir Solidarity Day Reminds International Community to Solve Kashmir Dispute

Jakarta, MINA – Pakistan’s Ambassador to Indonesia Muhammad Hassan said every February 5 is commemorated as Kashmir Solidarity Day, which also reminds India and the international community that the Kashmir issue must be resolved.

Commemorating Kashmir Solidarity Day, the Pakistani Ambassador emphasized that the international community, the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and Islamic countries, including Indonesia need to play their role in resolving the Kashmir issue.

“So every February 5th is celebrated as Kashmir Solidarity Day. The day is actually to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people who have not been given their rights until now. But of course, this is a day to remind the International Community that there have been problems for the last 75 years, that the UN resolutions are not being implemented by India and the human rights of the Kashmiri people are being violated,” Ambassador Hassan said in an exclusive interview with the MINA journalists team at the Embassy Office. Big Pakistan in Jakarta, Wednesday (2/2).

He said that day also reminded India that this was a problem that had to be resolved. However, India stopped all talks to Pakistan or Kashmir. They weren’t ready to listen to anyone.

“Of course, we have always said that through UN peace resolutions, Pakistan will stand behind the Kashmiri people, giving them time to get their own land,” he said.

According to him, the Kashmir issue is not a political issue, a territorial dispute between India and Pakistan, not at all. It’s about the right to self-determination and gaining human rights.

“Out of 11 million people the majority of them are Muslim and the right of self-determination has been granted to them by the United Nations in a resolution adopted by both countries, Pakistan and India in 1947, both sides are committed that we will let these Kashmiris decide their future . I front of their own, but India is occupying Kashmir,” said Ambassador Hassan.

Ambassador Hassan said Kashmir had been at war alone with the occupying forces for so long.

“And if I said that, you know, you’d be amazed to hear it right now. There are 900,000 Indian troops deployed in Kashmir. That means every 10 Kashmiris. There was one Indian soldier stationed, and they all committed offenses, rapes, murders, kidnappings and more. It is a human rights violation that has been documented by Human Rights Watch, the United Nations Commission on Human Rights, and even independent human rights organizations in India,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)