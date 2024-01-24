Jordanian Foreign Minister Reiterates Call for Gaza Ceasefire at EU Council Meeting

Amman, MINA – Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi attended a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels on Monday, where discussions focused on Israel’s war in Gaza.

At the high-level meeting, which also included Saudi and Egyptian foreign ministers, Safadi stressed the importance of an immediate and long-term ceasefire in Gaza. He also emphasized the importance of providing consistent and sustainable humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, Arab News reported.

Safadi met his counterparts on the sidelines of the meeting, including foreign ministers from Spain, Finland, Bulgaria, Ireland, and the Netherlands, as well as the EU commissioner for neighborhood and enlargement.

Safadi spoke of the war’s catastrophic consequences as a violation of international law, humanitarian law, and moral and human values. He emphasized the importance of Israel responding to the international community’s calls for a ceasefire while ensuring the long-term delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Safadi reaffirmed Jordan’s position on the issue, saying the country strongly opposed any displacement of Palestinians. He added that achieving long-term security, stability, and peace in the region required the implementation of a two-state solution.

This solution would be an independent and sovereign Palestinian state along the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Safadi and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a coordination meeting prior to the EU council meeting as part of ongoing bilateral consultations. This meeting focused on the latest developments in Gaza and efforts to end the conflict.

Safadi said before the event: “Today’s meeting is a critical engagement with EU foreign ministers to collaboratively determine how to resolve the catastrophe that the Israeli aggression against Gaza continues to exacerbate.

“Our priorities are clear: an immediate ceasefire, substantial efforts to bring enough humanitarian aid into all parts of the Gaza Strip, and a recognition that this aggression has brought nothing but destruction, devastation, and has further eroded confidence in the peace process.

“The only way to achieve security for all is through the two-state solution, which envisions an independent Palestinian state with occupied Jerusalem as its capital, established on the June 4, 1967, lines, and coexisting in security and peace with Israel.”

Safadi added: “Today marks the 108th day of this aggression. Over 25,000 Palestinians have been killed during it, Gaza’s infrastructure has been destroyed, hospitals have been attacked. Even the Jordanian field hospital, sent to provide medical services to Palestinians, was attacked by Israel last Wednesday.

“Europe has a significant role in maintaining regional security. Today, we anticipate a frank and clear dialogue, and we hope to reach a comprehensive understanding that further killing will only endanger security and peace, not just in the region but also globally. We are committed to working together to achieve a ceasefire.”(T/R3/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)