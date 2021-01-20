Jordan Condemns Israel’s Decision to Build 2,600 New Settlement Units

Amman, MINA – The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs condemned on Wednesday, that Israel has offered bids to build 2572 new settlement units in several settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Ambassador Dhaifallah Ali Al-Fayez, said the settlement activities are not legitimate, legal, condemned and rejected, and a flagrant and grave breach of international law, foremost among which is Security Council Resolution No. 2334 .

He stressed that the settlement policy in its entirety and its details is a violation of international law and undermines the foundations of peace, efforts to achieve it, and the chances of a two-state solution based on international legitimacy decisions.

Al-Fayez called on the international community to take action and assume its responsibilities to pressure Israel to stop its settlement policies and activities. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)