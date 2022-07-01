Jokowi Meets Putin at Kremlin

Moscow, MINA – After meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Wednesday, Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin Palace, Moscow on Thursday.

Jokowi arrived at the Kremlin Palace at around 15.30 local time and immediately had a face-to-face meeting with President Putin in the State Ceremony Room of the Kremlin Palace.

After the meeting, the two leaders held a joint press statement in the Ekaterina room of the Kremlin Palace.

In his presentation, Jokowi said that the Indonesian Constitution mandated that Indonesia always try to contribute to the creation of world peace. His visits to Ukraine and Russia are one manifestation of this contribution.

“The issue of peace and humanity has always been a priority for Indonesia’s foreign policy. The Indonesian constitution mandates that Indonesia always try to contribute to the creation of world peace. In this context, I made visits to Kyiv and to Moscow,” Jokowi said.

Even though the current situation is still very difficult, Jokowi emphasized that it is important to continue to promote a peaceful settlement and also to open spaces for dialogue.

“I have conveyed President Zelenskyy’s message to President Putin and I conveyed my readiness to become a communication bridge between the two leaders,” said Jokowi.

In addition, Jokowi and Putin discussed the problem of disruption of the food and fertilizer supply chain which could affect hundreds of millions of people in the world, especially in developing countries.

“I really appreciate President Putin, who said earlier that he would guarantee the security of food and fertilizer supplies from both Ukraine and Russia. This is good news,” he said.

Jokowi also emphasized his support for the United Nations’ efforts to reintegrate Russian and Ukrainian food commodities into global supply chains.

“For the sake of humanity, I also support the United Nations’ efforts for the reintegration of Russian food and fertilizer commodities and Ukrainian food commodities to re-enter the world supply chain. Especially for the export route for Ukrainian food products, especially through the sea route, President Putin once again gave his guarantee,” he said.

On that occasion, Jokowi emphasized that Indonesia has no interest except to see that the war can be ended soon and the supply chain of food, fertilizer and energy can be repaired immediately.

“I invite all world leaders to work together to revive the spirit of multilateralism, the spirit of peace. and the spirit of cooperation. Only with this spirit can peace be achieved,” he concluded. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)