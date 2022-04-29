Jokowi Calls on Putin and Zalensky

Jakarta, MINA – The Russian Embassy in Jakarta stated that President Vladimir Putin and Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo held a telephone conversation at the initiative of the Indonesian side.

“At the request of President Joko Widodo, President Vladimir Putin shared Russia’s assessment of the situation in Ukraine regarding the ongoing special military operation,” the Russian Embassy said in a statement in Jakarta on Friday.

The two leaders discussed Russia-Indonesia interaction and various aspects of G20 activities in view of Indonesia’s presidency at the forum.

The two leaders also agreed to continue contacts in the future.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskyy also claimed his country was invited to attend the G20 event. In addition, Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude for the support of national sovereignty and integrity, in particular his clear position at the United Nations.

“Just spoke to Indonesian President Jokowi. Thank you for the support of sovereignty and territorial integrity, in particular for the clear position in the United Nations. The issue of food security was also discussed. Thank you for inviting me to the G20,” Zelensky wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi admitted that she had spoken via telephone with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Retno stated that Indonesia was ready to help Ukraine from a humanitarian perspective.

“I convey Indonesia’s readiness to provide humanitarian assistance to people in Ukraine,” wrote Retno on her Twitter page on Thursday.

The two foreign ministers also agreed on the importance of opening up opportunities for negotiations regarding what is currently happening.

“Indonesia will try its best to support efforts for a peaceful settlement through negotiations,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)