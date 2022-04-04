Jewish Rabbis Prepare to Great Storm of Al-Aqsa on Passover

Jerusalem, MINA – Dozens of senior rabbis of Israeli settlements and religious institutes stormed the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, and held many lectures and discussions, in preparation for the so-called “Passover” Hebrew holiday.

The rabbis were accompanied in this incursion by a number of students from these religious institutes.

Among the most prominent attendees was the group of founders of the “New Sanhedrin”, which is working to revive the authority of the rabbis leading the Jewish community by reviving the “Council of Judges” called the “Sanhedrin” according to the biblical description, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

According to the researcher in Jerusalem affairs, Ziad Abhis, the rabbis of the “New Sanhedrin” confirmed that the time for performing the “Passover sacrifice” at Al-Aqsa has come and nothing prevents it any longer.

The speeches of all the attendees revolved around the preparations for the “Passover sacrifice, the building of the temple and the coming of the Messiah the Savior”, so they confirmed the importance of the great Jewish presence in Al-Aqsa Mosque to meet the alleged coming of Messiah.

Abhis explained that “Passover” falls this year in the period between 15-21 of the month of Ramadan (16-22 April).

He added, “Yesterday’s storming was closer to a rabbinical summit of religious Zionism extremists in Al-Aqsa, where rabbis and organizations followed by tens of thousands of settlers throughout occupied Palestine participated in it.”

He pointed out that among the most prominent of these rabbis: Yisrael Ariel, spiritual leader of the Temple organizations, founder of the “Third Temple Institute” and head of the “Temple Mount School”, Rabbi Yaakov Madan, Daniel Shilo, Shmuel David, Reuven Azoulay, Hebron Shilo, Elisha Wolfson, Eliyahu Weber, and Rabbi Yehuda Cruz. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)