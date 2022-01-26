Jewish-American Group Urges Israel to Tackle Settler ‘Terrorism’

West Bank, MINA – The American-Jewish community on Tuesday urged Israel to rein in “ongoing acts of terrorism and political violence” perpetrated by Israeli settlers in the West Bank.

In a letter chaired by the Israel Policy Forum, and co-signed by the Anti-Defamation League and five other organizations, the groups called on Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and his government to take urgent action to tackle the trend of extremist Jewish settler violence, Anadolu Agency reported.

“While the most recent instance of extremists burning cars and attacking Palestinians and Israeli activists with a club outside the village of Burin is horrific, unfortunately it was not an isolated incident,” they said.

“Attacks from Israelis have steadily increased over the past year, and as a pro-Israel Jewish organization, we are deeply concerned by this trend,” they added.

The group referred to last Friday’s settler attack on activists near the West Bank village of Burin that left 10 activists injured, including four Israelis.

The letter called on the Bennet government to unite in its strong condemnation of these actions, and to work to hold them accountable while addressing the “escalating threat posed by these extremists with the determination and seriousness required by this precarious situation.”

In recent months, settlers in the West Bank have stepped up attacks on Palestinians and their property, often Israeli security forces stationed nearby.

Under international law, all Israeli settlements in the occupied territories are considered illegal. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)