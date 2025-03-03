Japek II Toll Road to Open for Eid Holiday Traffic Flow

Jakarta, MINA – The Jakarta-Cikampek (Japek) II South Toll Road will be partially opened for functional use to help ease traffic congestion during the 2025 Eid homecoming and return travel period.

Currently, construction of the Japek II South Toll Road has reached the Ciarang or Deltamas Toll area from Sadang. Authorities plan to temporarily operate this section during the Eid travel season to facilitate smoother journeys for those heading to Bandung and southern West Java.

The opening of this new toll route is expected to reduce congestion on the main Jakarta-Cikampek Toll Road while also providing an alternative route for travelers heading to southern West Java regions.

Stretching 62 kilometers, the Japek II South Toll Road connects Jatiasih in Bekasi to Sadang in Purwakarta. This toll road is specifically designed as an alternative route for travelers heading toward Garut, Tasikmalaya, and surrounding areas.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)