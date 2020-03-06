Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Convey Statement to Indian Embassy in Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – A forum for Muslim unity of Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) conveyed a statement of attitudes related to the incidents of violence experienced by Indian Muslims to the Indian Embassy in Jakarta on Thursday, March 5.

Amir Majelis Ukhuwah Center of Muslim Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Bustamin Utje said in fact the incident that took place in India was very discriminatory for Muslims regarding to Citizenship Law issued by the government.

“Therefore, we make a statement that we convey to the Indian Embassy so that they pay attention to our letter, and can change the law that has been issued,” Utje told MINA in front of the Indian Embassy on Thursday.

His arrival with the team, said Utje, could not yet be received by the embassy, ​​but a statement had been submitted through the embassy official.

“But, we will come again someday, we will try to dialogue with the Ambassador or even with the Secretary of the Embassy,” he said.

The head of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) humanitarian agency Agus Sudarmaji also said Muslims are one, regardless of one entity, because they are united by the same faith and if Muslims are oppressed, others are obliged and entitled to defend and protect it.

“Muslims in India are now suffering with persecution from non-Muslims. We are not trying to interfere in people’s domestic affairs. I think this is a humanitarian matter and everyone should care, “Agus said.

“We urge you to pray at least the Nazilah qunut in every prayer until the cessation of violence against Muslims and the revocation of discriminatory laws,” he added. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)