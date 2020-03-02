Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Calls for Qunut Nazilah Pray for Muslims in India

Jakarta, MINA – Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) as a forum for the unity of Muslims calls on all Muslims to offer Qunut Nazilah in five times prayer, praying for persecuted Muslims in India.

The call is a form of responsibility and concern for the fate of brothers and sisters in India who are being wronged, the statement said on Monday, March 2.

Dozens of Muslims in India died and hundreds were injured when attacked by a group of local Hindu youths in New Delhi a few days ago. There was a mosque that set on fire by the masses, and the symbol of the moon star at the top of the minaret was torn down and replaced with Hindu flags.

Qunut nazilah is carried out for one full month, offered at the last rak’ah at i’tidal, after bowing at each prayer.

Qunut Nazilah was carried out by the Messenger of Allah sallallaahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam for a month during the killing of dozens of Quran reciters who were then given the task of preaching.

“Calling on the prayer leaders to carry out the Nazilah Qunut, at each fard prayer, starting from Fajr, Monday 7 Rajab, until the next 7 Sya’ban,” he continued. (T/RE1)

