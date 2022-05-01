Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Announce 1st Shawwal 1443 Falls on Monday

Cileungsi, Bogor Regency, MINA – Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) as a forum for the unity of Muslims has set the 1st Shawwal 1443 H to fall on Monday, 2 May 2022.

The decision was signed by Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur at the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, Cileungsi, Bogor on Saturday, based on the results of reckoning and rukyah reports from various regions in Indonesia and others that the rukyat team failed to see the new moon.

As’adi Al-Ma’ruf as Amir of the Qodho Assembly (MQ) stated, in reckoning, the new moon is still under the horizon. Ijtima’ (the meeting of the moon and the sun) just happened Sunday morning at 03.55 a.m. This does not allow the hilal to be seen in Indonesia or in Middle Eastern countries.

“Thus, Ramadan fasting is fulfilled to 30 because we have started fasting on Saturday, April 2nd,” said Ust Wahyu Iwa Sumantri as MQ representative.

“If there is an error in this determination, it will be corrected immediately,” added the statement.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian Ministry of Religion will hold an isbat session on Sunday. But experts expect Eid celebrations to coincide on Monday, May 2, 2022.

Previously, there were differences in the beginning of Ramadan fasting in Indonesia. The Indonesian government has set the fasting month for Ramadan to start on Sunday, April 3. Meanwhile, in Middle Eastern countries, Ramadan fasting begins on Saturday, April 2. (T/RE1)

