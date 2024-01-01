Jama’ah Muslimin Fully Supports South Africa’s Steps to Submit Israeli Crimes to ICJ

Cileungsi, MINA – The Muslim unity forum, Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) fully supports the steps taken by the Republic of South Africa to submit Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for its actions in committing genocide in Palestine.

“Fully supports this brilliant and brave initiative and hopes that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) will immediately respond to it to be implemented properly,” said Jama’ah Muslimin in a written statement received by MINA on Monday.

In a statement signed by the Amir (chief) of the Central Ukhuwah Council, Syakuri, SH, Jama’ah Muslimin urged other countries to support and encourage the International Court to quickly try Israel to stop its crimes in Palestine.

Jama’ah Muslimin also urges the UN Secretary General to support the immediate implementation of the trial as a breakthrough step in the deadlock that has occurred so far in the UN Security Council.

Apart from that, Jama’ah Muslimin urges all elements of the humanitarian movement and lovers of world peace to unite in pushing for the implementation of a trial for Israel’s crimes against humanity in Palestine.

“May Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala facilitate the smoothness, acceleration and success of the efforts carried out by South Africa to stop Israeli Zionist crimes and punish Israeli Zionists and declare independence for Palestine,” concluded the statement. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)