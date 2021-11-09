Jakarta Investment Forum 2021 Promotes Investment-Friendly City

Jakarta, MINA – The 2021 Jakarta Investment Forum (JIF) which will be held for two days on Thursday-Friday, 11-12 November 2021 aims to promote DKI Jakarta as an investment-friendly city as well as a city of collaboration as the government’s strategy for economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Head of the DKI Jakarta Provincial Investment and One Stop Integrated Service (DPMPTSP), Benni Agus Candra explained that JIF 2021 is an investment business forum initiated by the Jakarta Provincial Government to open more investment opportunities and collaborations between the government, the private sector and other business entities.

“With this collaboration, it is hoped that it can be a stimulus for the realization of a significant increase in investment, especially in infrastructure development based on a sustainable development plan,” said Benni at the 2021 Jakarta Investment Forum Virtual Media Gathering on Tuesday.

The activity will be held by the DKI Jakarta Provincial DPMPTSP through the Jakarta Investment Center (JIC) Management Unit in collaboration with the Jakarta Experience Board (PT. Jakarta Tourisindo), taking the theme “Strengthening Collaboration to Restore the Post-Covid-19 Economy,” virtually through the zoom webinar application and broadcast live directly through the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government Youtube account.

Benni said the increasingly controlled Covid-19 pandemic situation in Jakarta was the right momentum to restore economic conditions and improve the fiscal situation in Jakarta through investment schemes.

“We hope that with the increased realization of investment in Jakarta, we can restructure and restore economic conditions after the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Since being inaugurated by the Governor of DKI Jakarta, Anies Rasyid Baswedan in 2018, JIC has facilitated many potential investors from various sectors such as the waste management sector, infrastructure and development, transportation, tourism and so on.

In addition to assisting investors to hold one-on-one meetings with project owners, Benni said JIC can also provide assistance to domestic and foreign investors in terms of the ease of investing in Jakarta.

“JIC is a strategic partner for business actors to find out potential projects in Jakarta, the investment value of each project and connect business actors with development companies, to provide assistance or assistance in managing licensing and non-licensing related investments, with the hope that business actors can make realization of investment in Jakarta,” added Benni.

He further explained that JIF 2021 will begin with a main talk show by presenting international and national speakers.

The focus of the discussion discussed was related to actions, programs and implementation of policies carried out by the Central and Regional Governments in economic recovery, planning to increase business collaboration activity programs through investment schemes, urban development planning based on case studies, and investment challenges at both national and international levels.

“JIF 2021 will be followed by a special session for investors, namely Meet The Leaders, which provides an opportunity for investors to have direct discussions with policy makers regarding investment in various sectors such as health, transportation, tourism, property, and urban planning as well as discussing collaboration opportunities for encourage sustainable urban development,” concluded Benni. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)